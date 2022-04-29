Support for Emergency Economic Recovery and Health and Medical System Development to Ukraine

On April 28, H. E. Mr. HAYASHI Yoshimasa, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and H. E. Mr. Sergiy KORSUNSKY, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine, signed and exchanged notes concerning of financial support and grant aid in Tokyo.

1. Exchange of Notes

(1) Outline and Conditions of the financial support "Emergency Economic Reconstruction Development Policy Loan" (up to 13 billion yen)

(a) Outline

This program is to provide financial support, with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, to the Government of Ukraine, which is facing an economic crisis due to the effects of the Russian invasion, for support to the promotion of various institutional reforms in the economic field. Thus, this program is expected to contribute to the economic stabilization and the promotion of self-sustained governance in Ukraine.

This financial support embodies the "financial support of at least 100 million dollars" announced by Prime Minister KISHIDA at the Japan-Ukraine Summit Telephone Talk on February 15, 2022.

(b) Conditions

i. Interest rate : 1.0% per annum

ii. Repayment period : 30 years (including a 10-year grace period)

iii. Procurement terms : General untied

(2) Outline of the grant aid " Economic and Social Development Programme" (grant amount of 300 million yen)

This project is to provide health and medical equipment such as endoscopes to the Government of Ukraine, in which the health and medical system is vulnerable due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of Russian invasion. Thus, this project will contribute to strengthening the health and medical system in Ukraine.

2. The Government of Japan will continue to provide support for and stand by the people of Ukraine who are facing hardship, in collaboration with the international community, including the G7 members.

[Reference]

Ukraine covers an area of approximately 603,700 square kilometers (roughly 1.6 times the area of Japan), and has a population of 44.135 million people (World Bank, 2020) and a gross national income (GNI) per capita of 3,540 U.S. dollars (World Bank, 2020).