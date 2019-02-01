Summary of 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview Ukraine [EN/UK]

An estimated 5.2 million people bear the brunt of the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine that has continued for almost five years. Some 3.5 million people require humanitarian assistance and protection due to widespread mine contamination, escalating psychological trauma and degrading impact of the lack of access to basic services. Most people in need live in the conflict-affected oblasts of Donetska and Luhanska divided by the 427-kilometre-long ‘contact line’. Over 3,000 civilians have been killed and another 9,000 injured.

Freezing temperatures during Ukraine’s harsh winter further exacerbate the humanitarian situation, along with restrictions on and unpredictability of humanitarian access as well as diminishing or limited livelihood opportunities. Women, children and the elderly are disproportionately affected and increasingly prone to abuse, exploitation and neglect. This difficult situation forces people to make impossible choices to meet their basic needs at the expense of their dignity and future.

The armed conflict in eastern Ukraine continues to place relentless pressure on critical civilian structures and services in and near conflict-affected areas. The lives of millions of people living in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts have had to be re-organised, placing additional burdens on already over-stretched services, such as health, education, water, electricity and heating. Along the ‘contact line’, schools regularly come under fire, affecting the education and wellbeing of thousands of children and teachers. Water supply systems are often damaged. Frequent water shortages, coupled with Ukraine's low immunisation rates, also increase the risk of communicable diseases. This is concerning in a situation of high mobility and scanty healthcare services.

KEY HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

Direct impact of hostilities

Civilians face serious risks to their safety, wellbeing and basic rights due to ongoing hostilities and the proliferation of landmines and explosive ordnances. In Government-controlled areas (GCA), an estimated two million people are exposed to landmine risks. The presence and impact of landmine on civilians in non-Government controlled areas (NGCA) remain difficult to ascertain due to the lack of credible data, but the situation is estimated to be serious. International Humanitarian Law is repeatedly violated, with indiscriminate attacks against critical civilian structures, which often causes disruption of essential services such as water supply to civilians on both sides of the ‘contact line’. Continued hostilities have heightened psychological distress among all age groups, with children and adolescents most affected. Civil documentation is a rising concern, with 57 per cent of births in NGCA unregistered and risking statelessness.

Disrupted services

The armed conflict in eastern Ukraine continues to place relentless pressure on critical civilian structures and services in and near conflict-affected areas. The lives of millions of people living in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts have had to be re-organised, placing additional burdens on already over-stretched services, such as health, education, water, electricity and heating. Along the ‘contact line’, schools regularly come under fire, affecting the education and wellbeing of thousands of children and teachers. Water supply systems are often damaged. Frequent water shortages, coupled with Ukraine's low immunisation rates, also increase the risk of communicable diseases. This is concerning in a situation of high mobility and scanty healthcare services.

Two-thirds of health facilities in areas closest to the ‘contact line’ have been damaged, hindering people’s access to healthcare.

Lack of livelihoods and erosion of coping mechanisms

The conflict has paralysed economic activities in Ukraine’s once-thriving industrial region, seriously impacting people’s wellbeing and living standards. Unemployment in the region has increased over the past four years and is higher than in the rest of Ukraine. Rural families’ access to farmland is severely curtailed due to widespread mine contamination. IDPs and host communities face additional economic strain. IDPs struggle to access social benefits, such as pensions, that many of them heavily rely on to survive. Loss of income and lack of livelihood opportunities are one of the main concerns among conflict-affected communities, which is closely correlated with increased alcohol and drug use. This has contributed to the increase in domestic violence. People living close to the ‘contact line’ have a more pessimistic outlook regarding job opportunities and have a sense of isolation and even abandonment due to the poor state of the transportation network and several basic public services.

Curtailed freedom of movement and restricted access

Despite slight progress in reaching more people in need in 2018, access in NGCA and along the ‘contact line’ remains unpredictable and restricted due to bureaucratic impediments, insecurity and logistical challenges. People’s freedom of movement and ability to access humanitarian goods, basic services and their social entitlements remains constrained. While infrastructures have improved at all five official checkpoints in GCA, thousands of families continue to face long delays in undignified conditions, and risks from the hostilities and landmines. In Luhanska oblast, freedom of movement remains severely constrained as only one rickety pedestrian crossing point serves the entire region. Humanitarian access to people in need, particularly in NGCA, remains not only unpredictable but also not enough to scale up the response to meet the volume and breadth of humanitarian needs. Persistent underfunding over the past years has delayed, disrupted and even led to the discontinuation of some critical humanitarian activities.