Study on Social Protection and Safety Nets in Ukraine: Exploration of social protection system in general and for specific vulnerable groups supported with examples from conflict-affected Donbas region

Background

The World Food Programme (WFP) is working with governments at all levels to maximize food security and nutrition through safety net programmes. Social protection, including social benefits, social services, or ‘safety nets’, is a proven tool to reduce poverty, promote livelihoods and improve food security and nutrition. In relatively unstable Ukrainian context, with medium capacities yet facing ongoing political or complex challenges, social protection system is a growing national priority. In this context, WFP ensures that food security and nutrition considerations are embedded into national policy agendas for the most vulnerable, as it often engages in a blend of advisory and implementation roles.

In Ukraine, absolute poverty level is 4.8 percent, and a day consumption for the level of USD 5 per day is 1.3 percent, however, 58 percent of population live below the minimum subsistence level. Household spends on average up to 50 percent of income on food (56 percent – in rural areas), not being able to afford such nutritious products as meat, fish, and fruit. Spending for food is decreasing, while spending for utilities are increasing, which means that households are saving on food in order to pay for utilities. Moreover, 4.1 percent of households consider themselves as not being able to buy food, and subsequently – to reach the lifestyle that is common in a given society.

Even though, in a present socio-economic situation, Ukraine is a lower middle income country, and for many households, minor shock, including chronic disease, rise of prices for utilities, may throw a household into poverty. Not all deprivations and exclusions may be transferred to financial equivalent and classified as poverty. Access to services is another factor that influences standard of living.

Importantly, in Ukrainian context, there is a drastic difference in access to services in rural areas in comparison to urban areas. Consequently, rural population has less socialisation opportunities and other options for cultural development. In fact, the smaller the settlement – the deeper deprivation poverty.

One of the main reasons of growing poverty is deterioration of the labour market situation. According to the assessments based on the International Labour Organisation’s methodology, level of unemployment is 10.1 percent (1.8 million of unemployed persons, as of 2017). Among those unemployed, every fifth person is unemployed for more than 12 months. The highest unemployment rates are recorded in Donetsk and Luhansk regions (15.2 percent and 17 percent accordingly) due to reduced operations of important enterprises, mines closing, and the trade blockade. The unemployed in rural areas (27 percent of the unemployed in rural areas) tend to lose their jobs seasonally.

Socio-economic situation in Donbas region is much more fragile and continue to deteriorate: increasing poverty and unemployment rates are affecting standards of life and posing risk to health.

In the fourth year of the conflict, the armed hostilities remain unpredictable, and threaten lives of civilians, damage property and critical civilian infrastructure. Since parties of the conflict do not adhere to ceasefire, there is a high risk of damaging civilian objects and facilities. Such objects as hospitals, schools, water, electricity and gas supply were affected by shelling. This puts those vulnerable into even more fragile situation.

In Ukrainian context, food security is understood as mostly economic access to food. Recent food security assessment proves food insecurity to be growing in Donetsk and Luhansk regions (both Government- and non-Government controlled areas, GCA and NGCA, respectively). The share of population who have poor or borderline levels of food consumption is increasing, too. Food Security and Livelihoods Cluster in its assessment identifies the most food insecure groups of populations (in Donbas region): single-headed households with children, single older people living alone and households with no active employment as well as women-headed households. Social protection system in Ukraine which includes in-kind assistance and social services should ensure protection for vulnerable persons. Nevertheless, shocks such as conflict in the east, destabilise the situation and make those who are vulnerable even more fragile.