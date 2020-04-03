Strengthening the System-Wide Accountability to Affected People (AAP) in Ukraine Framework: Report on Enhancing AAP in Ukraine - March 2020

Summary Analysis

This report presents the analysis and recommendations from a support mission to strengthen system-wide Accountability to Affected People (AAP) in the Ukraine humanitarian response. Its purpose is to inform the revision of the Ukraine HCT Collective AAP Framework, based on the current context and global good practice as advocated through the Inter-agency Standing Committee (IASC) Results Group on Accountability and Inclusion . Part of the support mission was also to support field colleagues in developing a common understanding of key definitions and concepts of AAP and raise awareness of international commitments and standards.

There is evidence of positive practice on accountability to affected people in Ukraine. Over 77% of assessed households in 20193 were satisfied with the assistance received. In the Government Controlled Area (GCA), agencies have a broad range of ongoing community engagement interventions that are positively contributing to an accountable response.

There is interest from field workers to engage further in this regard, via an inter-agency approach, building on existing coordination structures and processes. Field workers also note that there is an opportunity to support improved capacity through sharing good practice, lessons learned and training. The need to strengthen existing complaint and feedback referral pathways was highlighted, however those consulted both at field and HQ level noted the lack of capacity, particularly for national and local organisations.

Of note is the gap that exists between what communities and organizations perceive in terms of access to information on aid recipients’ rights, entitlements and how aid workers are expected to behave. There is also a gap in perceptions of peoples’ ability to complain and provide feedback.

This requires strengthened information flows through existing coordination structures (between organizations) as well through improved communication with communities.

The gap in understanding people’s information needs, communication preferences and their perception of satisfaction of aid in the Non-Government Controlled Area (NGCA) needs to be addressed most particularly