Ukraine
Strengthening Public Health System in the East of Ukraine [EN/UK]
Attachments
In Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts, both GCA and NGCA, MdM supports local health system through humanitarian assistance and Covid-19 related response:
- Donations of medical equipment, medication, and consumables to PHC and Secondary Health Care (SHC) facilities in Donetsk and Luhansk (GCA). And donations of emergency medical equipment to key health facilities in Luhansk NGCA.
Trainings and supervision to the healthcare staff on SRH, MHPSS, GBV, and Covid-19 of Sievierodonetsk, Shchastia, and Bakhmut Raions (safe abortions, family planning, STIs, cervical and breast cancer prevention).
Supporting of the healthcare system to respond to COVID-19 (contact tracing)
Strengthening Community Level Healthcare
- Conducting awareness sessions at the community level on healthcare topics (including SRH,
MHPSS, and GBV), and changes related to the Ukrainian Healthcare Reform.
Strengthening the referrals from PMC to SHC and enhancing access to specialised healthcare.
Institutionalization of knowledge, establishing the community of practice through partnering with educational institutions for transfer of knowledge.
Strengthening and empowering communities in:
Health and social services provision without barriers for the population.
Working with communities to build their social and protection capacity, empowering them to take responsibility for their own health to improve the access to health services through provision of training on health-related topics and aspects of community development, by promoting the resourcefulness for sustainable access to multi-disciplinary basic health services.
Strengthening the resilience of the communities through improving availability of and access to quality multi-disciplinary PHC services, specialised healthcare, and social services:
In MHPSS it ranges from self-care and community-based support that aims at promotion of the MH, early detection, and prevention of MH conditions, as well as building capacity of the medical professionals on the PHC level to treat minor mental conditions and referring the identified severe cases to specialised MH support.
In PHC and SRH through community self-help initiatives, such as Community Focal Points, whose capacity is built in MH, PHC and GBV, as well as provision referral assistance to population, or social enterprise initiatives, through supporting local health systems and ensuring availability of multidisciplinary teams for HIV+ and drug addicted women, incentivization system to attract more medical staff, support of specialised outreach units, and rehabilitation of health facilities.
Strengthening the resilience of the communities through creating the Advisory Boards in the communities as forms of self-help initiatives to improve access to healthcare and social services for their community members through ensuring participation and cooperation.
Working with communities on prioritization of healthcare and social aspects during strategic and budget planning.