Strengthening Public Health System in the East of Ukraine [EN/UK]

In Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts, both GCA and NGCA, MdM supports local health system through humanitarian assistance and Covid-19 related response:

Donations of medical equipment, medication, and consumables to PHC and Secondary Health Care (SHC) facilities in Donetsk and Luhansk (GCA). And donations of emergency medical equipment to key health facilities in Luhansk NGCA.

Trainings and supervision to the healthcare staff on SRH, MHPSS, GBV, and Covid-19 of Sievierodonetsk, Shchastia, and Bakhmut Raions (safe abortions, family planning, STIs, cervical and breast cancer prevention).

Supporting of the healthcare system to respond to COVID-19 (contact tracing)

Strengthening Community Level Healthcare

Conducting awareness sessions at the community level on healthcare topics (including SRH,

MHPSS, and GBV), and changes related to the Ukrainian Healthcare Reform.

Strengthening the referrals from PMC to SHC and enhancing access to specialised healthcare.