Stigma, trauma and song: The toll of war in Ukraine

On this year’s World Mental Health Day, HelpAge International’s regional mental health and psychosocial support and protection adviser Lindsay Bingaman reflects on the challenges older people face after months of war.

When I first heard a particular traditional Ukrainian song, I remember the feeling of reassurance and togetherness it created -- and the tears that rolled down all our faces.

The two girls standing in front of us sang it beautifully. Their grandmother watched proudly: a woman who had fled with them and her daughter, leaving behind everything she knew, desperately worrying for her son on the frontline.

It was mid-summer and I had only been in Ukraine for a few days. The song deeply moved me as I sat with internally displaced people in a collective centre HelpAge International is supporting in Chernivtsi, western Ukraine.

I later noticed the same song Oy u luzi chervona kalyna (In the Meadow, a Red Kalyna), had become a sort of 'war-time anthem', being played on radios everywhere and sung by performers on the streets of Lviv. I realised too how singing and dancing is a way people are coping with the mental strains of war.

As with most of the world, the stigma around mental health remains in Ukraine. The girls' grandmother was in her 60s, insisting she was not as vulnerable as others, humble about all she was doing to help with the children, cooking for everyone.

I have spoken to many older people like her in Ukraine who won't talk about their needs. They say, 'I'm fine', deflect, and point to others who they say need support more. They focus on what they are grateful for - another coping mechanism.

Suspicion is also an issue. In Lviv, I met an 83-year-old woman living with her daughter and son -- both in their sixties -- in an adapted students' dormitory with other displaced people. The son had a disability, so his sister cared for them both. In a building of stairs and steps, they lived in one room, their mother only showering every four days because access was so difficult and needing her daughter's help to reach the toilet. They admitted they were 'too depressed' to go outside but that they 'didn't trust psychologists' or want 'mental health' support.

Mental health covers a wide range of conditions from anxiety to dementia. Globally, almost a billion people have a mental health disorder, and it is estimated that 5 percent of adults suffer from depression. Covid-19, according to the World Health Organisation, has also'created a global crisis for mental health'.

A HelpAge survey revealed 96 percent of older eastern Ukrainians experienced conflict-related mental health issues, even a couple of years ago as a result of the ongoing hostilities with Russia. Add Covid-19 to that and almost eight months of full-scale war, and the situation has only worsened across the country. Even in the first few months, there was a warning of stretched mental health services in the face of growing demand.

Many people I've met in Chernivtsi, Lviv and Dnipro have been struggling from the distress and trauma caused by the war, as well as grief, loneliness and lack of sleep.

For some older people, the war has been a trigger, bringing back memories of World War II or the Soviet era. These stress responses can contribute to decisions to remain at home, despite the dangers. A likely lack of mobility to reach shelter during air raids heightens the fear and distress.

While younger people are becoming more open about their mental health, older people remain tangled in the shame and stigma of it. That is why First Lady Olena Zelenska's work to tackle the nation's mental health is so important at the national and global level.

It is also why it is important to look for somatic indications that might suggest a mental health issue, such as headaches, stomach aches, difficulty focusing, and a lack of sleep.

Physical and mental health among older people

The link between physical and mental health is particularly important for older people. Stress releases cortisol, for example, which can increase blood sugar, blood pressure and heart rate while reducing immunity. This is critical for an older population already experiencing an increase in non-communicable diseases.

Talking can often be enough, but many aren't ready to share their current traumatic experiences. They first need to feel safe, have their basic needs met, and be around people they know or who care about them -- an approach that has shaped our response.

World Mental Health Day is a reminder of how the humanitarian community should focus on reducing the stigma around mental health and increasing psychoeducation around the importance of mental health. Mental health and psychosocial support to Ukrainians should continue, especially for older people who are likely to have experienced war and displacement before. This can sometimes be as simple as singing a song together or providing a listening ear -- but can make all the difference.