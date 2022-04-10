Statement by UNICEF Ukraine Representative Murat Sahin on the attack on Kramatorsk train station

LVIV, Ukraine, 8 April 2022 - "We strongly condemn the attack today on the train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. We do not know yet how many children were killed and injured in the attack, but we fear the worst. Kramatorsk train station has been the main route out for thousands of families evacuating from Donetsk oblast, which has seen some of the war’s worst destruction, to relatively safer areas in Ukraine.

"Earlier today, UNICEF offloaded medical kits and emergency supplies at Kramatorsk. Over the past week, UNICEF has delivered about 50 metric tons of life-saving supplies including medicines, water and hygiene kits to Kramatorsk to respond to rapidly deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the east. The UNICEF team was delivering life-saving supplies to the regional health department, a kilometre away from the train station when the attack took place.

"Civilians, particularly children, must be protected from harm. The killing of children must stop now."

