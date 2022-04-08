Statement by the UN Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine, Amin Awad on behalf of the United Nations Country Team in Ukraine, 8 April 2022 [EN/UK]

The United Nations agencies in Ukraine are deeply shocked by reports of the missile attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk, in northern Donetska oblast, where at least 39 civilians have been killed, including 4 children, and at least 100 injured.

Since many people have suffered catastrophic injuries, we fear the number of fatalities is likely to rise.

The United Nations calls for an immediate investigation of this attack. It was widely reported over the last two days that the station and surrounding area had been full of civilians attempting to flee intensifying hostilities. We are extremely disturbed by the reports of children, women, the elderly and people with disabilities – the most vulnerable people in the Kramatorsk area – who were caught up in this attack.

The use of explosive weapons with wide area impact in populated areas is a clear violation of international humanitarian law. All military forces, in all conflicts, must not carry out attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. They must do their utmost to protect civilians.

Hospitals in the surrounding area are full. We and our humanitarian partners are ready to do anything we can to help those who are responding to the attack and those who have survived. We have delivered first aid supplies as well as emergency food rations, water purification tablets and blankets.

We continue to call on all the parties to this conflict to allow safe and unimpeded passage for people who wish to leave, to prevent attacks on essential transportation for civilians, and for life-saving relief supplies to reach those unable to move or evacuate.