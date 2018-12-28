Statement by the Trilateral Contact Group on recommitment to the ceasefire

KYIV, 27 December 2018 – Today, the Trilateral Contact Group has adopted the following Statement on recommitment to the ceasefire on the occasion of New Year and Christmas festivities:

“The Trilateral Contact Group, with the participation of representatives of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, reiterate their full commitment to a permanent ceasefire on the occasion of New Year and Christmas festivities, starting at 00:01 (Kyiv Time) on 29 December 2018.

The sides shall take all necessary steps to ensure that the ceasefire is sustainable.

For the purpose of monitoring, the sides shall also ensure safe and secure access of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission throughout the whole territory of Ukraine, in accordance with its mandate.”