18 Jul 2019

Statement of the Trilateral Contact Group, 17 July 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 17 Jul 2019

MINSK, 17 July 2019 -The Trilateral Contact Group, with the participation of representatives of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, acknowledging the positive impact of the practice of recommitment to ceasefire, stressing the importance of ensuring peace and calm for the population, and also guided by earlier agreements and obligations of the sides:

  • re-affirm its full commitment to a comprehensive, sustainable and unlimited cease-fire starting from 21 July 2019 at 00 hrs. 01 min. (Kyiv time);

  • underline herewith the importance of issuance of, and compliance with, the respective ceasefire orders, about which shall be made public announcements by the sides’ higher commandment; the effective use of disciplinary measures in case of ceasefire violations and report about them of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission; refusal of forward movements as well as reconnaissance-subversive activities; no firing, including sniper fire; ban on the placement of heavy weapons in and around populated areas, in particular near objects of civilian infrastructure, including schools, kindergartens, hospitals and other public premises;

  • re-assert their joint and firm commitment to the full implementation of the Minsk agreements;

  • undertake to ensure safe and secure access for the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission throughout Ukraine in accordance with its mandate for monitoring and verification, including by using its technical means.

