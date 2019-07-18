Statement of the Trilateral Contact Group, 17 July 2019

underline herewith the importance of issuance of, and compliance with, the respective ceasefire orders, about which shall be made public announcements by the sides’ higher commandment; the effective use of disciplinary measures in case of ceasefire violations and report about them of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission; refusal of forward movements as well as reconnaissance-subversive activities; no firing, including sniper fire; ban on the placement of heavy weapons in and around populated areas, in particular near objects of civilian infrastructure, including schools, kindergartens, hospitals and other public premises;