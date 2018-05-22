Statement by Special Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in Trilateral Contact Group, Ambassador Martin Sajdik, on situation in eastern Ukraine
KYIV, 22 May 2018 – The Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group, Ambassador Martin Sajdik, issued today the following statement:
“The recent surge in combat activity along the line of contact in eastern Ukraine is causing more and more victims and destruction. It puts at risk essential local infrastructure, such as water supply, on which hundreds of thousands of people rely for their basic needs. I call strongly upon the sides to immediately stop the fighting, in line with their earlier public commitments, and do their utmost to protect the civilian population, allow for the repair and smooth operation of civilian infrastructure, and facilitate the crucial work of the Special Monitoring Mission.”
