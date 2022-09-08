Statement to the Security Council: Threats to International Peace and Security - Statement by Ms. Izumi Nakamitsu High Representative for Disarmament Affairs (8 September 2022)

Mr. President,

Distinguished members of the Security Council,

Excellencies,

Ladies and gentlemen,

I have been requested to brief on the issue of “the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine”.

It is a matter of public record that, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine which started on 24 February 2022, Ukraine has received for their defense force transfers of weapons systems and ammunition from a number of States.

Information about transfers of such materiel has been widely publicized by the governments involved.

These transfers have included heavy conventional weapons, including battle tanks, armoured combat vehicles, large-calibre artillery systems and uncrewed combat aerial vehicles, as well as small arms and light weapons.

There have also been widespread and independently verified reports of the transfer of major conventional weapon systems to local armed groups in Ukraine, including artillery rocket systems.

As a matter of general statement, large-scale influx of weapons to conflict-affected zones raises many concerns, including potential for diversion.

Those concerns should be taken with due regard, and international community does have some instruments, such as UN Register of Conventional Arms, to enhance transparency in arms transfer. I encourage States to make use of those mechanisms.

Beyond the matter of supply of weapons, we must focus on how these weapons are used, in particular considering the devastating impact on civilians and civilian infrastructure caused by the use of heavy weapons in Ukraine.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has recorded 13,917 verified civilian casualties since 24 February. The actual numbers are believed to be significantly higher. Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including attacks by heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and aircraft.

The war also continues to drive large-scale displacement, with over 6.9 million people internally displaced and over 7 million refugees recorded across Europe.

The Secretary-General has consistently highlighted the severe humanitarian impact of the use of explosive weapons in populated areas and has repeatedly called on parties to conflict to avoid their use in populated areas.

I would like to strongly reiterate this call here today.

Under international humanitarian law, combatants must not direct attacks against civilians or civilian infrastructure and take all feasible precautions in the conduct of military operations to avoid, or at least to minimize, incidental loss of civilian life, injury to civilians and damage to civilian objects.

Mr. President,

On 24 August, the Secretary-General addressed this Council marking the sad and tragic milestone of six months since the invasion of Ukraine.

Throughout this period, we have witnessed tremendous devastation – with thousands of civilians killed and injured, most as a result of the use of heavy conventional weapons.

The time to end this suffering is now. Let us resolve to keep working for peace in line with international law and the United Nations Charter.

I thank you very much for your attention.