Statement from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine

KYIV, 18 February - In recent days, the OSCE Special Monitoring to Ukraine (SMM) has observed a dramatic increase in kinetic activity along the contact line in eastern Ukraine, equal to the numbers of ceasefire violations reported before the July 2020 agreement on the Measures to strengthen the ceasefire took effect.

Cognizant of its role as the impartial monitor of the international community on the ground, the SMM is committed to supporting the sides in implementing their commitments to the ceasefire, and other measures foreseen by the Minsk agreements. The SMM is currently following up on the allegations made by the sides, and its access to these areas must be ensured without hindrance. All corroborated and established facts continue to be made public in the SMM’s reports.

At this time of high tension, the SMM reiterates its call to the sides to strictly adhere to all of the commitments they have made, and take all necessary steps to reduce tensions and work towards immediate de-escalation for the benefit of the lives of innocent civilians on both sides of the contact line who continue to suffer from this conflict.

