Statement on the meetings of the Head of Cabinet of President von der Leyen with US partners on further support for Ukraine

Bjoern Seibert, Head of Cabinet of President von der Leyen, met yesterday with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Brussels and held a virtual meeting with US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, to further coordinate the transatlantic response to the situation in Ukraine.

In both meetings, they agreed to further coordinate efforts to support the Ukrainian people and impose severe costs on the Russian Federation for Putin's war of choice and the abhorrent attacks on civilians in Ukraine.

They committed to further urge the People's Republic of China not to circumvent or undermine sanctions against Russia, and not to provide any form of support for Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

