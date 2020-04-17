Statement of the International Labour Organization (UN) in Ukraine regarding the World OSH day 2020

Stop the pandemic: safety and health at work can save lives

Recognizing the great challenge that governments, employers, workers and whole societies are facing worldwide to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Day for Safety and Health at Work will focus on addressing the outbreak of infectious diseases at work, focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concern is growing over the continuing rise in COVID-19 infections in some parts of the world and the ability to sustain declining rates in others. Governments, employers, workers and their organizations face enormous challenges as they try to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and protect safety and health at work. Beyond the immediate crisis, there are also concerns about resuming activity in a manner that sustains progress made in suppressing transmission.

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work addresses the outbreak of infectious diseases at work, focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic. The aim is to stimulate national tripartite dialogue on safety and health at work. The ILO is using this day to raise awareness on the adoption of safe practices in workplaces and the role that occupational safety and health (OSH) services play. It will also focus on the medium to long-term, including recovery and future preparedness, in particular, integrating measures into OSH management systems and policies at the national and enterprise levels.

“In the context of COVID-19, the implementation of modern occupational safety and health management systems at business level has never been so important: they secure the health and can save life of workers and employers, their colleagues, clients, suppliers, family and friends, whilst ensuring business continuity and the preservation of jobs”, says Sergiy Savchuk, ILO National Coordinator for Ukraine”.

Employers,

Make sure the workers know the symptoms of COVID-19 and know how to prevent infection -Promote physical distancing and good hygiene at workplaces

If possible, arrange for teleworking

Provide workers with free protective equipment

Involve workers in decisions that affect their health and safety

Safe and healthy working conditions can save lives!