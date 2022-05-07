Statement of ICC Prosecutor, Karim A.A. Khan QC, at the Arria-Formula meeting of the UN Security Council on “Ensuring accountability for atrocities committed in Ukraine”

First, I would like to start by thanking the permanent missions of Albania and the Republic of France for convening this session. And it's a real honour, albeit in desperately sad circumstances, to share this platform with the very distinguished panelists and all of the Ambassadors and ministers in the room today.

We are by any metric in a time of massive uncertainty; massive uncertainty for the people of Ukraine. Massive uncertainty for the people in the region. And I think it's not hyperbole to say the world is holding its breath. What direction are we going in? Are we heading towards peace or more violence, more tears and more suffering? It is a moment the events, particularly since the 24th of February, I think, some have thought, well, what's the point of international law? What's the point of the International Criminal Court (“ICC” or the “Court)? What's the point of all these conventions, all these conferences that many in this room have attended and taken part in, the wonderful drafting, the high, lofty ideals of the preambles? What's the point of it all when people are suffering in so many parts of the world?

And yet, in that moment of otherwise despair, I think something unique is happening. It is a dawning realization that the rule of law is not a passive spectator, but as an intrinsic part, an intrinsic buckle to keep us together.

43 states have referred to the Situation in Ukraine to the ICC. And that's the first time such a number have done such a thing. I think it is really important to realize, and I think, we're seeing it, the young green springs of hope in the wasteland that we otherwise survey, that the law is more relevant now than ever.

Not only to stop us drifting further apart, but to prevent us colliding with more brutality against one another. I've stated repeatedly since my first statement when I was in Cox's Bazar on the 25th of February, that the law applies equally to all sides, all parties to the conflict, whether Ukraine or the Russian Federation, whether the state actors or non-state actors, have certain clear obligations.

We heard from the High Commissioner for Human Rights about the principles of proportionality, the principles of distinction, the types of weapons, munitions and events that are in the public space of discussion. This is nothing new. This has been known since Nuremberg. This has been known for a long time. The issue is not a misunderstanding or confusion about the law. It is a greater or acute realization that the law has to be applied if we are to continue going forward as a species, as communities, as civilization and as states. I do take the opportunity to really call both to thank or appreciate Ukraine's declaration under article 12(3) of the Rome Statute, because that's the only reason we have jurisdiction. And also to call upon Ukraine, with all due dispatch, to pass the necessary cooperation law so that the obligations that arose under 12(3) declaration can be properly implemented. At the same time, and I've said it before, but I think it's really important to emphasize in this forum and I acknowledge also the representative of the Russian Federation and pleased the Russian Federation is in this room along with the Government of Ukraine and so many others.

But this is a time when we need to mobilize the law and send it into battle, not on the side of Ukraine against the Russian Federation or on the side of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, but on the side of humanity to protect, to preserve, to shield people who are children, who are women and who are men, who have certain basic rights. And at that age, whether they are Russian or whether they're Ukrainian is absolutely irrelevant. Their families and their lives are being torn apart. So if this moment is not a moment for us to define and strain our sinews and come together, what moment will we wait for and will we be alive to see it?

You know, when we look at the parties to the conflict in Ukraine, when we look at the Russian Federation and Ukraine, I think bad though things are, we should pause and look back. You know, as a young child, we are all taught history, and we love to study it. And what is absolutely staggered by the tremendous suffering that the people of the USSR in today's Russia and today's Ukraine suffered at the hands of National Socialism. Millions upon millions. And in the midst of that particularly bleak catastrophe, we saw perhaps some unparalleled heroism and courage. It was in 1943, in the city of Kharkiv that 30,000 people were killed. And the then USSR decided that accountability was not politicized, it was something necessary; it wasn’t a summary execution - three Germans and one Russian were brought to justice in Kharkiv for the people that were killed and for the crimes that were committed. I think all of us, and the world is not perfect, no individual is perfect, my office is certainly not perfect. But we need to realize, I think, that we should treat others as we want to be treated.

We should conduct ourselves in the way we would like other others to conduct themselves. And perhaps looking back at the events of eighty years ago, we should think, do we want to behave in the way that we prosecuted individuals that were pushing forward the pogroms and the crimes of National Socialism? Or do we wish to hold ourselves to the standard that we held them, those years ago? This is a moment of absolute collective unity. And if we don't grasp the moment, I think, we will not only be answerable from a moral perspective, I think things bad though they are, could get worse. We will conduct independent investigations. We will try to hold out the hands of partnerships with states, with civil society, with other organizations, and then subject whatever we receive to proper independent forensic scrutiny. We don't want to be sold to that. We want to get to the bottom of the matters. But at the same time, nobody can be a spectator.

The day before yesterday, I did something that has not been done in the life of the ICC before, in the life of the Office that I now lead. I signed an agreement to join a joint investigation team (JIT) with Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania. There are nine other structural investigations underway, and I'm really pleased that the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Iryna Venediktova will be speaking today. And we have other high-level representatives, and I look forward to working together.

I've been to Ukraine twice, to Lviv and to Kiev. I've been to Bucha and Borodianka. The team have been more widely forensic scientists, lawyers and investigators, and we will keep on partnering with anybody but subjecting it, whatever we receive, as I've said to impartial analysis.

I have sent three communications to the Russian Federation. I have not received a reply, but I will keep on trying because I want to say very clearly, and I hope it is relayed however welcome or otherwise message may be. I think we have a duty to convey messages that my Office and myself have no agenda, no political agenda other than to get to the truth. And to the extent there is fake news, to the extent there is collusion, or there are attempts to deceive the world, what better way to expose a lie than subject it to independent investigations and analysis? So my door is open. I will also keep knocking on the door, and I hope for the sake of our own responsibilities, for the sake of our international legal obligations, for the sake of humanity at large, and the principles of the UN Charter in whose building we sit, we work with more deliberation, more sincerity, more effectiveness, and try to build trust because trust can be built even in a battlefield.

We see on TV screens and I've spoken to victims and survivors, pictures that are not fake. I've seen refugees, largely women and children. This caravan of people with their plastic bags and their bags crossing on foot into Poland. I've seen individuals in Borodianka completely non scripted walking around without any supervision, surrounded, sitting around a blackened cattle in very, very cold temperatures because that's their current existence at the moment. And of course, I've seen body bags and other evidence of killings, and we need to find out how did people die and who did it and then insist on accountability.

But people have lost everything. People have fled with nothing. So are we to be so self-indulgent as an international community to talk politics when people are scared and children are shivering on all sides. And it doesn't matter if a child is in the Russian controlled area or if a child is in the Ukrainian controlled area, or if it’s a woman. We should view them as our children. We should view them as our family. And unless we have these basic principles permeating our spirit, I really think it is a terrible tragedy. But of course, the law is there because certain issues are not just of morality. They incur legal responsibility.

I think, in short, it's not an overstatement to say that this is a singular moment. It's a critical juncture. The implications, as I said at the outset, are profound in Ukraine, but they extend beyond Ukraine. It's a time to cling to the law. It is a time to uphold the law. If we don't cling with the greatest of respect to the law, in this moment, we will be left with nothing to cling to except despair, except suffering, and individually, we cannot allow that to happen. Collectively, we must not rest until it stops. And that sanity and justice prevails on all sides.

