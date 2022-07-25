Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Osnat Lubrani, on the convoy to Stepnohirsk

(Kyiv, 25 July) Today, the United Nations and humanitarian partners delivered 50 tons of different humanitarian supplies to the Government-controlled settlement of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizka oblast, which has been severely affected. However, these supplies were initially meant for another hard-hit location – the town of Polohy in the part of Zaporizka oblast currently not controlled by the Government of Ukraine. Yet, due to the ongoing hostilities, we could not reach there. We have not been able to deliver any assistance to non-Government-controlled areas since the start of the war.

Despite insecurity, we brought medicine, food, blankets and supplies for children, among other items, provided by the International Organization for Migration, People in Need, Save the Children, the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization. Some of the supplies unloaded in Stepnohirsk will also be sent to the neighbouring town of Prymorske. About 5,000 people in urgent need will benefit from the items delivered.

We will continue our engagement with the parties to the conflict and attempts to deliver humanitarian convoys to non-Government-controlled areas and hardest-hit locations. I call on all the parties to take their obligations under international humanitarian law seriously and allow life-saving aid to reach those most in need. Amid the aggravating humanitarian crisis, this is the least we owe them.

