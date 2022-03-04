Statement of the conference of CARICOM Heads of Government on the war and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

We, the Heads of State and Government of the Caribbean Community strongly condemn the military attacks and invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation and call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to all acts of aggression, the urgent withdrawal of Russian military forces in Ukraine. Any concerns the Russian Federation may have must be resolved diplomatically and not through warfare.

We reaffirm the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and call for respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

We call on all parties involved to urgently intensify diplomatic dialogue and to immediately de-escalate hostilities and work towards sustainable peace.

The invasion of Ukraine is causing untold loss and destruction of life and property for the civilian population of Ukraine, including women and children, in violation of international humanitarian law, and has caused a growing humanitarian crisis.

We express appreciation to the Governments and people of neighbouring countries who are extending humanitarian services to refugees fleeing Ukraine. We are particularly concerned about the plight of and discrimination against non-European nationals and call for the guarantee of the safety and security of nationals of the Caribbean, Latin American and Africa and from those countries who are seeking to leave Ukraine. In this regard, we underscore the importance of respect for human rights and the human dignity of persons in keeping with international commitments.

We reiterate that the principles of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in the internal affairs of another sovereign state, the prohibition on the threat or use of force, and the peaceful resolution of all disputes must be adhered to by all nations.

The Caribbean as a Zone of Peace

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is concerned that the military confrontation taking place in Europe could have repercussions in the Region.

The Community strongly rejects any attempt to deploy military assets that can elevate tension and threaten the peace, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of this Region.

The Community is resolute in its affirmation of the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace and calls on all countries to refrain from actions that undermine the Declaration made in 2014.