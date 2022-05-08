Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General - on Ukraine

The Secretary-General is appalled by the reported attack on 7 May which hit a school in Bilohorivka, Ukraine, where many people were apparently seeking shelter from the ongoing fighting.

This attack is yet another reminder that in this war, as in so many other conflicts, it is civilians that pay the highest price.

The Secretary-General reiterates that civilians and civilian infrastructure must always be spared in times of war. This war must end, and peace must be established in line with the Charter of the United Nations and international law.

The United Nations and its humanitarian partners in Ukraine will continue supporting those whose lives have been shattered by war.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General