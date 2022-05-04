Statement attributable to the Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Osnat Lubrani (4 May 2022)

A new safe passage operation to evacuate civilians stranded in Mariupol and other communities has been completed today. Once again, our team from the United Nations and colleagues from the International Committee of the Red Cross worked together to bring people who wanted to leave areas experiencing hostilities to safety, with the agreement of the parties to the conflict.

Over 300 civilians from Mariupol, Manhush, Berdiansk, Tokmak and Vasylivka are now receiving humanitarian assistance in Zaporizhzhia. Many came with nothing but the clothes they were wearing, and we will now support them during this difficult time, including with muchneeded psychological support.

While this second evacuation of civilians from areas in Mariupol and beyond is significant, much more must be done to make sure all civilians caught up in fighting can leave, in the direction they wish. Our work with the parties to guarantee safe passage for civilians will continue.

Zaporizhzhia, 4 May 2022