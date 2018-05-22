22 May 2018

Spot Report by Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM): Small arms fired 100m south of an SMM patrol near Kriakivka

from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
This report is for the media and the general public.

At 11:57 on 21 May, an SMM patrol consisting of five SMM members and two armoured vehicles was positioned on the western edge of Kriakivka (government-controlled, 38km north-west of Luhansk). Four patrol members were inside the vehicles and one member was outside when the patrol members heard four shots of small-arms fire approximately 100m south. The patrol could not determine the direction of fire.

The patrol immediately left the area and returned safely to its base in Sievierodonetsk (government-controlled, 74km north-west of Luhansk). The SMM notified the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the Joint Centre for Control and Co-ordination about the incident and requested follow-up.

