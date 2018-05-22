Spot Report by Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM): Small arms fired 100m south of an SMM patrol near Kriakivka

This report is for the media and the general public.

At 11:57 on 21 May, an SMM patrol consisting of five SMM members and two armoured vehicles was positioned on the western edge of Kriakivka (government-controlled, 38km north-west of Luhansk). Four patrol members were inside the vehicles and one member was outside when the patrol members heard four shots of small-arms fire approximately 100m south. The patrol could not determine the direction of fire.

The patrol immediately left the area and returned safely to its base in Sievierodonetsk (government-controlled, 74km north-west of Luhansk). The SMM notified the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the Joint Centre for Control and Co-ordination about the incident and requested follow-up.

Contacts:

Tetiana Tesliuchenko

26 Turhenievska Street

01054 Kyiv

Ukraine

Office: +380 44 392 0988

Mobile: +38 067 828 15 78

Mobile: +38 050 334 14 54 tetiana.tesliuchenko@osce.org

Liudmyla Palamar

26 Turhenievska Street

01054 Kyiv

Ukraine

Office: +380 44 392 0965

Mobile: +38 067 828 06 79

Mobile: +38 050 387 93 98

liudmyla.palamar@osce.org