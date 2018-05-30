Spot Report by Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM): Explosion occurs less than 300m from SMM patrol near Petrivske

At 10:22 on 30 May, an SMM patrol consisting of six members and two armoured vehicles arrived at the SMM camera site just outside the disengagement area near Petrivske (41km south of Donetsk). At 10:58 the patrol members were stationary in two vehicles with the doors open when they all heard a whistling sound followed by an explosion, and saw dark grey smoke coming from behind an abandoned brick farm building, 200-300m south-south-west, assessed as outside the disengagement area. The SMM assessed that the explosion was caused by an impacting mortar round (82mm). The patrol left the area immediately and returned safely to its base in Donetsk city.

Contacts

Tetiana Tesliuchenko

National Public Relations Officer

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine

26 Turhenievska Street

01054 Kyiv

Ukraine

Office: +380 44 392 0988

Mobile: +38 067 828 15 78

Mobile: +38 050 334 14 54

tetiana.tesliuchenko@osce.org

smm-press@osce.org

Liudmyla Palamar

National Outreach Officer

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine

26 Turhenievska Street

01054 Kyiv

Ukraine

Office: +380 44 392 0965

Mobile: +38 067 828 06 79

Mobile: +38 050 387 93 98

liudmyla.palamar@osce.org

smm-media@osce.org