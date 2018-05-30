Spot Report by Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM): Explosion occurs less than 300m from SMM patrol near Petrivske
At 10:22 on 30 May, an SMM patrol consisting of six members and two armoured vehicles arrived at the SMM camera site just outside the disengagement area near Petrivske (41km south of Donetsk). At 10:58 the patrol members were stationary in two vehicles with the doors open when they all heard a whistling sound followed by an explosion, and saw dark grey smoke coming from behind an abandoned brick farm building, 200-300m south-south-west, assessed as outside the disengagement area. The SMM assessed that the explosion was caused by an impacting mortar round (82mm). The patrol left the area immediately and returned safely to its base in Donetsk city.
Contacts
Tetiana Tesliuchenko
National Public Relations Officer
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine
26 Turhenievska Street
01054 Kyiv
Ukraine
Office: +380 44 392 0988
Mobile: +38 067 828 15 78
Mobile: +38 050 334 14 54
tetiana.tesliuchenko@osce.org
smm-press@osce.org
Liudmyla Palamar
National Outreach Officer
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine
26 Turhenievska Street
01054 Kyiv
Ukraine
Office: +380 44 392 0965
Mobile: +38 067 828 06 79
Mobile: +38 050 387 93 98
liudmyla.palamar@osce.org
smm-media@osce.org