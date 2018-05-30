30 May 2018

Spot Report by Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM): Explosion occurs less than 300m from SMM patrol near Petrivske

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 30 May 2018 View Original

At 10:22 on 30 May, an SMM patrol consisting of six members and two armoured vehicles arrived at the SMM camera site just outside the disengagement area near Petrivske (41km south of Donetsk). At 10:58 the patrol members were stationary in two vehicles with the doors open when they all heard a whistling sound followed by an explosion, and saw dark grey smoke coming from behind an abandoned brick farm building, 200-300m south-south-west, assessed as outside the disengagement area. The SMM assessed that the explosion was caused by an impacting mortar round (82mm). The patrol left the area immediately and returned safely to its base in Donetsk city.

