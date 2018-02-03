Spot Report: Small-arms fire close to SMM in Yasynuvata

KYIV 3 February 2018

On 2 February 2018 at 13:00, an SMM patrol consisting of six SMM members and two armoured vehicles was positioned at an abandoned gas station on road M04 about 2.5km south-west of “DPR”-controlled Yasynuvata (16km north-east of Donetsk), about 2km east of the contact line. Between 13:00 and 13:50, the SMM recorded five undetermined explosions, 11 shots of infantry fighting vehicle (BMP-2) cannon (30mm) fire and 34 bursts and shots of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all 1-2km west. Between 13:50 and 14:08, the SMM heard uncountable overlapping bursts and shots of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire 1-2km west. At 14:08, five SMM members were standing in between the SMM’s armoured vehicles when they heard the hissing sound of three bullets flying west to east over their heads and saw one of the bullets land 10-15m east of the SMM. The SMM patrol immediately left the area and returned safely to its base in Donetsk city at 14:55.