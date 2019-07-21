Spot Report by OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM): Update on security situation following recommitment to ceasefire

This report is for the media and the general public.

Following a recommitment to the ceasefire which began at 00:01 on 21 July, in connection with the agreement reached at the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk on 17 July, the SMM continued to monitor the security situation.

From 00:01 to 16:00 on 21 July, the Mission recorded in total 75 ceasefire violations (three explosions, 21 projectiles in flight and 51 shots of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire). Almost all of these ceasefire violations (74, including two explosions) were recorded between 00:01 and 8:00 in Luhansk region, in areas east of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk) and near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk). Between 8:01 and 12:00, the SMM recorded one explosion in Donetsk region, near Avdiivka (government-controlled, 17km north of Donetsk). The Mission recorded no ceasefire violations from 12:01 to 16:00.

The SMM continues to monitor the security situation and more details will be available in its daily reports.

Contacts

Dragana Nikolic-Solomon

Chief of Press and Public Information Unit

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine

26 Turhenievska Street

01054 Kyiv

Ukraine

Office: +380 44 392 08 55

Mobile: +380 95 291 99 18

Dragana.Nikolic-Solomon@osce.org

smm-press@osce.org

Iryna Korobko

National Media Officer

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine

26 Turhenievska Street

01054 Kyiv

Ukraine

Office: +380 44 392 09 84

Mobile: +380 67 235 38 16

iryna.korobko@osce.org

smm-press@osce.org