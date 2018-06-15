Spot report by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM): Surface-to-air missiles and rounds fired in direction of SMM long-range UAV

This report is for the media and the general public.

At 05:06 on 15 June, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that was flying over Betmanove (non-government-controlled, formerly Krasnyi Partyzan, 23km north-east of Donetsk) recorded a condensation trail of a missile following a ballistic trajectory at a significantly lower altitude than the UAV from the north-east.

Immediately after, the UAV recorded a surface-to-air missile system (9K33 Osa) (in violation of withdrawal lines) about 2km north-west of Panteleimonivka (non-government-controlled, 26km north-east of Donetsk), and about 4km north-east of the area where the UAV was flying, firing a second missile in the direction of the UAV which also followed a ballistic trajectory at a significantly lower altitude than the UAV. About three minutes later, the UAV recorded a probable anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23, 23mm) located near the surface-to-air missile system also firing several rounds in the direction of the UAV. The SMM assessed the fire as directed at the UAV which was returned to base safely.

The UAV transponder had been tested prior to the flight and was functional at the time of the incident. The SMM had also, as per established procedure, given notice of the UAV flight in the general area.

Contacts

Tetiana Tesliuchenko

National Public Relations Officer

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine

26 Turhenievska Street

01054 Kyiv

Ukraine

Office: +380 44 392 0988

Mobile: +38 067 828 15 78

Mobile: +38 050 334 14 54

tetiana.tesliuchenko@osce.org

smm-press@osce.org

Liudmyla Palamar

National Outreach Officer

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine

26 Turhenievska Street

01054 Kyiv

Ukraine

Office: +380 44 392 0965

Mobile: +38 067 828 06 79

Mobile: +38 050 387 93 98

liudmyla.palamar@osce.org

smm-media@osce.org