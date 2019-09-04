Spot Report by OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM): Small-arms fire near SMM in Pikuzy
On 4 September, an SMM patrol consisting of six people and two armoured vehicles was conducting an impact site assessment at Akhmatovoi Street in the north-eastern part of Pikuzy (formerly Kominternove, non-government-controlled, 23km north-east of Mariupol).
Around 11:55, the SMM patrol members, three of whom were outside and three inside the vehicles, heard an uncountable number of shots and bursts of small-arms fire about 100-200m north-west and saw a bullet impact the ground about 25m south-east of their position. Shortly thereafter, the SMM members heard 12 bullets flying above their heads, assessed as originating from the north-west, and two ricochet sounds in their close proximity. The patrol members immediately entered the vehicles and safely returned to their base in Mariupol.
