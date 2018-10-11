Spot report by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM): Bullets fly 10-50m over SMM patrol near Donetsk Filtration Station

This report is for the media and the general public.

At 8:59 on 10 October, an SMM patrol consisting of five members and two armoured vehicles was positioned on road H-20 approximately 1.5km south of Kamianka (government‑controlled, 20km north of Donetsk), and 3km north of the Donetsk Filtration Station. The patrol was monitoring the security situation in the area of Donetsk Filtration Station to facilitate repair works and the rotation of workers at the station. Three patrol members were standing next to the vehicles and the others were inside the vehicles when, despite security guarantees having been provided, they heard the whistling sound of two bullets flying 10‑50m over their heads. The SMM could not assess the direction of fire, and at 09:03, departed the location safely. The SMM notified the Ukrainian Armed Forces side of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination and the armed formations about the incident and requested follow‑up.

