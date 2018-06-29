Spot Report by OSCE Observer Mission: Seventy-sixth Russian convoy of 17 vehicles crossed into Ukraine and returned through Donetsk Border Crossing Point

SUMMARY

On 28 June 2018 at 06:19 (Moscow time), the seventy-sixth[1] Russian convoy arrived at the Donetsk Border Crossing Point (BCP). A total of 17 vehicles were checked by Russian Federation border guards and customs officers prior to their crossing into Ukraine. All 17 vehicles had crossed back into the Russian Federation by 13:25 on 28 June.

DETAIL

Leaving the Russian Federation

On 28 June at 06:19, the Observer Mission observed the arrival of a Russian convoy at the gate of the Donetsk BCP. A Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) team co-ordinated and led the movements of the convoy. The convoy consisted of eleven cargo trucks and six support vehicles, including one ambulance. All cargo trucks bore the inscription “Humanitarian help from the Russian Federation”, while support vehicles bore the sign of MES on the side doors.

At 06:19, the vehicles entered the customs control area and queued in three lines. Once the convoy arrived, the vehicles were visually checked from the outside by Russian Federation border guards and customs officers. The Russian MES staff rolled up/opened the tarpaulins of the trucks and the border guards and customs officials performed a visual observation from the outside.

Three Ukrainian border guards and two customs officers were observed accompanying their Russian counterparts; they also performed a visual observation of the vehicles from the outside (without entering the trucks’ cargo space). The Ukrainian officials had clipboards in their hands and were taking notes. This time, no service dog was present during the procedure. By 07:04 all of the vehicles had left the BCP towards Ukraine.

Returning to the Russian Federation

At 13:10, the convoy returned and queued in the customs area. The tarpaulins of the trucks were opened and Russian Federation border guards and customs officers visually checked the returning convoy from the outside. Two service dogs were present and used by Russian Federation border guards to check the vehicles from the outside. Ukrainian representatives – three border guards and two customs officers – were present during this check. The Ukrainian officials also performed visual checks of the opened trucks from the outside. By 13:25 all 17 vehicles had crossed back into the Russian Federation.

[1]According to the statement of the Russian Federation officials, this convoy is considered to be the seventy-eighth Russian convoy which was sent to Ukraine. As two of these convoys did not cross through the “Donetsk” or “Gukovo” border crossing points, the Observer Mission did not record them. Hence, based on the Observer Mission’s counting, this convoy is considered the seventy-sixth convoy that has crossed into Ukraine.

