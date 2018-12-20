Spot Report by OSCE Observer Mission: The eighty-second Russian convoy of 22 vehicles crossed into Ukraine and returned through the Donetsk Border Crossing Point

This report is for the general public and the media

SUMMARY

On 20 December at 08:20 (Moscow time), the eighty-second[1] Russian convoy arrived at the Donetsk Border Crossing Point (BCP). A total of 22 vehicles were checked by Russian Federation border guards and customs officers prior to their crossing into Ukraine. All 22 vehicles had crossed back into the Russian Federation by 20:57 on 20 December.

DETAIL

Leaving the Russian Federation

On 20 December at 08:20, the Observer Mission observed the arrival of a Russian convoy at the gate of the Donetsk BCP. A Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) team co-ordinated and led the movements of the convoy. The convoy consisted of 16 cargo trucks and six support vehicles, including one ambulance. Only some cargo trucks bore the inscription “Humanitarian aid from the Russian Federation” (in Russian). Support vehicles had the sign of MES on the side doors. At 08:20 the vehicles entered the customs control area and queued in three lines. Once the convoy arrived, the vehicles were visually checked from the outside by Russian Federation border guards and customs officers. The Russian MES staff rolled up/opened the tarpaulins of the trucks and the border guards and customs officials performed a visual observation from the outside.

Four Ukrainian border guards and two customs officers were observed accompanying their Russian counterparts; they also performed a visual observation of the vehicles from the outside (without entering the trucks’ cargo space). They had clipboards in their hands and were taking notes. Two service dogs were present during the procedure. By 08:57 all of the vehicles had left the BCP towards Ukraine.

Returning to the Russian Federation

At 20:38, the convoy returned and queued in the customs area. The tarpaulins of the trucks were opened and Russian Federation border guards and customs officers visually checked the returning convoy from the outside. Ukrainian representatives – three border guards and one customs officer – were present during this check. The Ukrainian officials also performed visual checks of the opened trucks from the outside. By 20:57 all 22 vehicles had crossed back into the Russian Federation.

[1]According to the statement of the Russian Federation officials, this convoy is considered to be the eighty-fourth Russian convoy which was sent to Ukraine. As two of these convoys did not cross through the “Donetsk” or “Gukovo” BCPs, the Observer Mission did not record them. Hence, based on the Observer Mission’s counting, this convoy is considered the eighty-second convoy that has crossed into Ukraine.

