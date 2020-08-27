Spot Report by OSCE Observer Mission: 96th Russian convoy of six vehicles crossed into Ukraine and returned through the Donetsk Border Crossing Point

SUMMARY

On 27 August at 06:23 (Moscow time), the ninety-sixth [1] Russian convoy arrived at the Donetsk Border Crossing Point (BCP). A total of six vehicles were checked by Russian Federation border guards and customs officers prior to their crossing into Ukraine. All six vehicles had crossed back into the Russian Federation by 11:19 on 27 August.

Leaving the Russian Federation

On 27 August at 06:23, the Observer Mission observed the arrival of a Russian convoy at the gate of the Donetsk BCP. The convoy consisted of six vehicles: one escort car and five cargo trucks. Four trucks were civilian and one belonged to Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES). All five cargo trucks bore the inscription “Humanitarian aid from the Russian Federation” (in Russian). At 06:23, the vehicles entered the customs control area. Once the convoy arrived, the vehicles were visually checked from the outside by Russian Federation border guards and customs officers. The truck drivers rolled up/opened the tarpaulins of the trucks and the border guards and customs officials performed a visual observation from the outside. Three dogs were present and used by Russian Federation border guards to check the vehicles from the outside. One Russian Federation border guard took photos and another one videoed the convoy crossing.

Three Ukrainian border guards and two customs officers were observed accompanying their Russian counterparts; they also performed a visual observation of the vehicles from the outside (without entering the trucks’ cargo space). By 06:36, all of the vehicles had left the BCP towards Ukraine.

Returning to the Russian Federation

At 11:19, the convoy returned and queued in the customs area. The Russian Federation border guards and customs officers visually checked the returning convoy from the outside. Ukrainian representatives – three border guards and two customs officers – were present during this check. The Ukrainian officials also performed visual checks of the trucks from the outside. One dog was present and used by Russian Federation border guards to check the vehicles from the outside. By 11:32, all six vehicles had crossed back into the Russian Federation.

[1] Based on the Observer Mission’s counting, this convoy is considered the ninety-sixth convoy that has crossed into Ukraine through the “Donetsk” or “Gukovo” BCPs. However, so far all these convoys crossed through the “Donetsk” BCP.

