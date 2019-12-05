Spot Report by OSCE Observer Mission: 92nd Russian convoy of ten vehicles crossed into Ukraine and returned through the Donetsk Border Crossing Point

This report is for the media and the general public.

SUMMARY

On 5 December at 06:20 (Moscow time), the ninety-second[1] Russian convoy arrived at the Donetsk Border Crossing Point (BCP). A total of ten vehicles were checked by Russian Federation border guards and customs officers prior to their crossing into Ukraine. All ten vehicles had crossed back into the Russian Federation by 12:35 on 5 December.

DETAIL

Leaving the Russian Federation

On 5 December at 06:20, the Observer Mission observed the arrival of a Russian convoy at the gate of the Donetsk BCP. The convoy consisted of ten vehicles: one escort car and nine civilian cargo trucks. Out of the nine cargo trucks, only two bore the inscription “Humanitarian aid from the Russian Federation” (in Russian). At 06:20, the vehicles entered the customs control area. Once the convoy arrived, the vehicles were visually checked from the outside by Russian Federation border guards and customs officers. The truck drivers rolled up/opened the tarpaulins of the trucks and the border guards and customs officials performed a visual observation from the outside. One dog was present and used by Russian Federation border guards to check the vehicles from the outside.

Four Ukrainian border guards and two customs officers were observed accompanying their Russian counterparts; they also performed a visual observation of the vehicles from the outside (without entering the trucks’ cargo space). By 06:40, all of the vehicles had left the BCP towards Ukraine.

Returning to the Russian Federation

At 12:25, the convoy returned and queued in the customs area. The Russian Federation border guards and customs officers visually checked the returning convoy from the outside. Ukrainian representatives – three border guards and two customs officers – were present during this check. The Ukrainian officials also performed visual checks of the trucks from the outside. One dog was present and used by Russian Federation border guards to check the vehicles from the outside. One border guard officer was taking pictures and videoing the whole procedure. By 12:35, all ten vehicles had crossed back into the Russian Federation.

