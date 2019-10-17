17 Oct 2019

Spot Report by OSCE Observer Mission: 85th Russian convoy of ten vehicles crossed into Ukraine and returned through Donetsk Border Crossing Point

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 17 Oct 2019 View Original

SUMMARY

On 17 October at 07:22 (Moscow time), the eighty-fifth[1] Russian convoy arrived at the Donetsk Border Crossing Point (BCP). A total of 12 vehicles were checked by Russian Federation border guards and customs officers prior to their crossing into Ukraine. All 12 vehicles had crossed back into the Russian Federation by 15:00 on 17 October.

DETAIL

Leaving the Russian Federation

On 17 October at 07:22, the Observer Mission observed the arrival of a Russian convoy at the gate of the Donetsk BCP. The convoy consisted of 11 cargo trucks and one escort vehicle with the inscription "The Ministry of Emergency Situations" written in Russian. One cargo truck bore the inscription “Humanitarian aid from the Russian Federation” (in Russian). At 07:22, the vehicles entered the customs control area and queued in three lines. Once the convoy arrived, the vehicles were visually checked from the outside by Russian Federation border guards and customs officers. The truck drivers rolled up/opened the tarpaulins of the trucks and the border guards and customs officials performed a visual observation from the outside. One dog was present and used by Russian Federation border guards to check the vehicles from the outside.

Three Ukrainian border guards and two customs officers were observed accompanying their Russian counterparts; they also performed a visual observation of the vehicles from the outside (without entering the trucks’ cargo space). They had clipboards in their hands and were taking notes. By 07:41, all of the vehicles had left the BCP towards Ukraine. During the crossing one civilian was present who took photos of the procedure.

Returning to the Russian Federation

At 14:55, the convoy returned and queued in the customs area. The Russian Federation border guards and customs officers visually checked the returning convoy from the outside. Ukrainian representatives – three border guards and two custom officers – were present during this check. The Ukrainian officials also performed visual checks of the trucks from the outside. One dog was present and used by Russian Federation border guards to check the vehicles from the outside. By 15:00, all 12 vehicles had crossed back into the Russian Federation. During the return of the convoy, one civilian was present at the BCP taking photos of the procedure.

[1] Based on the Observer Mission’s counting, this convoy is considered Eighty-fifth convoy that has crossed into Ukraine through the “Donetsk” or “Gukovo” BCPs. However, so far all these convoys crossed through the “Donetsk” BCP.

Contacts
Communication and Media Relations Section
OSCE Secretariat
Phone: + 43 676 71 74 592
press@osce.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.