Spot Report: Mortar fire about 500m from SMM’s forward patrol base in Popasna

In the evening of 23 February, while at its forward patrol base on the northern edge of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard continuous ceasefire violations, the majority of which were 3-4km south-east. At around 21:14, the SMM heard ten explosions assessed as outgoing 120mm mortar rounds about 500m north. The SMM staff present, consisting of six monitoring officers, a paramedic and a language assistant, immediately moved to the base’s basement shelter and stayed there for about 15 minutes. At 07:00 on 24 February, the SMM left the forward patrol base and subsequently arrived safely at its patrol hub in Sievierodonetsk (government-controlled, 74km north-west of Luhansk).

The SMM staff had returned to its base in Popasna on 22 February 2018 after a temporary relocation on 19 December 2017 following explosions, including outgoing fire, near the base on 13 and 18 December 2017. (See SMM Spot Report 13 December 2017 and SMM Spot Report 20 December 2017.) The SMM continues to assess the security situation in the area.

