Spot Report 7/2021: Members of the armed formations denied the SMM passage at the checkpoint near Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region

In the early afternoon on 8 April, an SMM patrol traveling from non-government-controlled Donetsk city, consisting of three vehicles with three trailers and six mission members, arrived at the checkpoint of the armed formations near Oleksandrivka (non-government-controlled, 20km south-west of Donetsk) to conduct an exchange of trailers with a second SMM patrol arriving from government-controlled areas. At 13:00, a member of the armed formations approached the first patrol and asked the SMM to open the trailers for a visual inspection. The patrol refused the request since the trailers were locked as diplomatic containers. The patrol remained stationary at the checkpoint.

During the next hours, the SMM undertook efforts to facilitate the patrol’s crossing that would enable the exchange of trailers, but the vehicles were not allowed to pass.

At 14:55, one of the vehicles without its trailer, which had been unhooked and remained stationary at the checkpoint, attempted to cross the checkpoint; however, a member of the armed formations again did not allow its passage.

At 15:20, the aforementioned vehicle without a trailer was allowed to proceed through the checkpoint area, in order to meet with one other SMM vehicle coming from government-controlled areas at the most forward checkpoint of the armed formations south of Oleksandrivka, and exchange diplomatic mail. After the exchange, the first vehicle returned to the checkpoint near Oleksandrivka where the other vehicles were waiting.

At 15:35, the patrol left the checkpoint and returned to Donetsk city.

The Mission has faced similar denials four times in Donetsk region in recent weeks: two times at the checkpoint of the armed formations near Olenivka, on 1 March and on 15 March, and on 31 March and 2 April at the same checkpoint near Oleksandrivka (see SMM Spot Reports 1/2021, 3/2021, 4/2021 and 5/2021).

Such denials at checkpoints of the armed formations not only restrict the SMM’s freedom of movement across the contact line, but also prevents the SMM’s logistical operations, which are essential for implementation of its tasks.

The SMM notes that OSCE Permanent Council Decision No. 1117 specifies that the SMM shall have safe and secure access throughout Ukraine. Unrestricted and unconditional access to all areas is essential to ensure effective monitoring and reporting of the security situation, the ceasefire, the withdrawal of weapons, demining, as well as disengagement. The mandate also tasks the Mission to report on any restrictions of its freedom of movement or other impediments to fulfilment of its mandate.

