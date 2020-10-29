Spot Report 40/2020: Members of the armed formations delayed SMM passage at a checkpoint near non-government-controlled Olenivka, Donetsk region

On 29 October, at about 12:15, at a checkpoint near Olenivka (non-government-controlled, 23km south-west of Donetsk), members of the armed formations delayed the passage of an SMM patrol, comprising four vehicles and seven members, travelling from Donetsk city towards government-controlled areas, citing “a need for authorization from their superiors”.

At about 14:10, after about 1 hour and 55 minutes of waiting, the SMM was allowed passage after which it proceeded towards the most forward checkpoint of the armed formations, about 2.5km south-west of Olenivka.

This delay contributes to restriction of the SMM’s freedom of movement across the contact line, thus impeding the implementation of its mandate.

With regard to COVID-19, the SMM has introduced a number of stringent mitigation measures into its operational procedures. These include strict adherence to social distancing rules both internally and with external interlocutors, daily temperature checks, use of PPE and minimizing the number of personnel in vehicles.

