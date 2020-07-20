Spot Report 38/2020: Explosion close to SMM patrol near Zalizne, Donetsk region

On 20 July, an SMM patrol comprising four members and two vehicles was positioned on the south-western edge of Zalizne (formerly Artemove, government-controlled, 42km north-east of Donetsk) to monitor adherence to a localised ceasefire to enable an assessment and maintenance of the phenol sludge reservoir.

At 12:25, the patrol members, of whom two were outside and two inside the vehicles, heard an undetermined explosion and saw brown smoke at an assessed distance of 300m south-west of their position. The patrol was unable to assess the weapon used and the direction of fire.

The patrol immediately left the area and returned safely to its base in Kramatorsk (government-controlled, 83km north of Donetsk).

