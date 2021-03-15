Spot Report 3/2021: Members of the armed formations denied the SMM passage at the checkpoint near Olenivka, Donetsk region

On the morning of 15 March, an SMM patrol consisting of two vehicles and four mission members arrived at the checkpoint of the armed formations near Olenivka (non-government-controlled, 23km south-west of Donetsk) to cross to government-controlled areas. At 11:23, while at the checkpoint, a member of the armed formations approached the patrol and asked the SMM to open the doors and trunks of both its vehicles, as well as its trailer, for a visual inspection. The patrol refused the request. At 12:22, another member of the armed formations approached the patrol and requested the same, which the Mission again refused.

During the next hours, the SMM undertook efforts to facilitate the patrol’s crossing but the vehicles were not allowed to pass. During that time, the checkpoint was open for civilian crossings.

At 14:36 the patrol left the checkpoint and returned to non-government-controlled Donetsk city.

Contacts

Dragana Nikolic-Solomon

Chief of Press and Public Information Unit

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine

26 Turhenievska Street

01054 Kyiv

Ukraine

Office: +380 44 392 08 55

Mobile: +380 95 291 99 18

Dragana.Nikolic-Solomon@osce.org

smm-press@osce.org

Iryna Korobko

National Media Officer

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine

26 Turhenievska Street

01054 Kyiv

Ukraine

Office: +380 44 392 09 84

Mobile: +380 67 235 38 16

iryna.korobko@osce.org

smm-press@osce.org