Ukraine
Spot Report 3/2021: Members of the armed formations denied the SMM passage at the checkpoint near Olenivka, Donetsk region
On the morning of 15 March, an SMM patrol consisting of two vehicles and four mission members arrived at the checkpoint of the armed formations near Olenivka (non-government-controlled, 23km south-west of Donetsk) to cross to government-controlled areas. At 11:23, while at the checkpoint, a member of the armed formations approached the patrol and asked the SMM to open the doors and trunks of both its vehicles, as well as its trailer, for a visual inspection. The patrol refused the request. At 12:22, another member of the armed formations approached the patrol and requested the same, which the Mission again refused.
During the next hours, the SMM undertook efforts to facilitate the patrol’s crossing but the vehicles were not allowed to pass. During that time, the checkpoint was open for civilian crossings.
At 14:36 the patrol left the checkpoint and returned to non-government-controlled Donetsk city.
