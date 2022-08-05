Sphere network to grow in Ukraine and neighbouring countries

By Ms. Daria Pistriak, Coordinator for Ukraine and Eastern Europe, Sphere

Sphere will translate the Sphere Handbook into Ukrainian, Polish, Slovakian and Romanian, and expand its network – of trainers, focal points, members, experts and practitioners – in Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova.

This programme is a response to the conflict in Ukraine which is causing hardship for so many people in the country, and mass displacement, mostly of women and children, into other countries, particularly those sharing a border with Ukraine.

Internally displaced people and those leaving Ukraine as refugees are being assisted by civil protection actors and volunteers as well as humanitarian NGOs and community-based organisations, some of which have been set up in response to the conflict.

There is a need and an appetite among humanitarian actors on the ground, including those working in reception centres and other kinds of shelter, for training in humanitarian principles and standards.

The Sphere Handbook – built on the foundations of human rights, evidence and experience – guides those responding to crises to implement better quality and more accountable humanitarian programmes, leading to better outcomes for and improved resilience of people affected by crisis.

To collaborate with Sphere on this programme, which will include training workshops based on early versions of the new translations, please contact Daria at daria.pistriak@spherestandards.org.

We are especially interested to hear from you if you are actively involved in the response to the Ukraine conflict or if you are a native Ukrainian, Polish, Slovakian or Romanian speaker.