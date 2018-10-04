Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group, Ambassador Martin Sajdik, welcomes the prolongation of the special status law
I welcome today’s decision by the Verkhovna Rada to prolong the effect of the law on the special status of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions until the end of 2019. This is a clear confirmation of Ukraine's commitment to the Minsk Agreements, a positive step in support of the peaceful settlement of the conflict in the east of the country. I am grateful to the Members of Parliament for this timely and important decision.
