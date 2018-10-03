03 Oct 2018

Special Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Sajdik and SMM Chief Monitor Apakan call for immediate humanitarian demining in eastern Ukraine

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 03 Oct 2018 View Original

MINSK, 3 October 2018 - Ambassador Martin Sajdik, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group, and Ambassador Ertuğrul Apakan, Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, issued yesterday the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened that three children lost their lives, and two others were injured in recent days in Horlivka and Staromyhailivka in the east of Ukraine. There have been too many cases involving the death or injury of children as a result of ongoing violence and in particular the indiscriminate laying of mines and other explosive devices along the contact line. This situation cannot continue; all areas where mines and improvised explosive devices present a life-threatening risk for the civilian population, in particular for children and teenagers, must be demined without delay out of humanitarian considerations.

We urgently appeal to the sides to proceed with the rapid and full humanitarian demining of populated areas and entry-exit crossing points and, using adequate means of communication, to keep the population clearly informed of risk areas as well as areas where demining has been completed. We recall that mine action is a commitment that has been undertaken by all the sides to the Minsk agreements.”

Contacts

Communication and Media Relations Section OSCE Secretariat Phone: + 43 676 71 74 592 press@osce.org

Giovanni Davoli Press Officer of the Italian Chairmanship Ministry for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation - Rome Office: +39 0636912118 giovanni.davoli@esteri.it

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.