Special meeting of the European Council (30 and 31 May 2022) – Conclusions

excerpts

I. UKRAINE

[...]

Humanitarian and financial support

The European Union will continue to provide support to Ukraine with a view to addressing humanitarian, liquidity and reconstruction needs.

Since the beginning of the Russian aggression, the European Union has stepped up its support for Ukraine’s overall economic, social and financial resilience, including by providing humanitarian aid. In that regard, the European Council commends the results of the High-Level International Donors’ Conference co-hosted by Poland and Sweden.

The European Union and its Member States have provided protection to millions of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, and remain committed to welcoming and providing safety to them, including by helping neighbouring countries. The European Council invites the Commission to present new initiatives to support this effort within the Multiannual Financial Framework.