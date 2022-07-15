Social Cohesion in Ukraine: Part II: Towards a tolerant, cohesive and inclusive society

Executive Summary

In this report we aimed to understand the underlying processes of horizontal social cohesion.

Specifically, how different factors can positively or negatively influence key aspects of social cohesion including social tolerance towards marginalised groups, community cooperation, harmonious co-existence between the different groups, national attachment, and inclusive identification. The current report offers evidence-based recommendations to further prepare the country to absorb and persevere through war-related shocks. Parts of this report can also be useful in the post war period allowing Ukrainian citizens to be more prepared for rebuilding the country.

LGBTQI+ people, members of the Roma community, and drug addicts were among the least tolerated groups in Ukrainian society. Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, and Zakarpattia oblasts were the least tolerant towards the Roma people. Zakarpattia, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were the least tolerant towards members of the LGBTQI+ community, while people from Lviv,

Zakarpattia, and Chernivtsi oblasts were not willing to accept drug addicts into their communities. The analysis revealed areas that demonstrated high levels of tolerance towards marginalised groups such as Kyiv city (for LGBTQI+ people) and Kirovohrad oblast (for drug addicts and the Roma people), which warrant further study so that similar action programs can be developed in oblasts and regions that demonstrated lower levels of tolerance towards marginalised groups. Moreover, CSOs should develop programs that promote pluralistic identification with the country. This was a key driver for promoting the inclusion of members of the Roma community. Such programs should be coupled with interventions for fostering open and progressive attitudes such as gender equality, acceptance, and belief in human rights. These were critical for increasing tolerance and inclusion of members of the LGBTQI+ community.

Before Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian citizens were found to have low community cooperation with one in four feeling they had never relied on other community members to solve problems. The 2022 invasion of Ukraine probably led to an increase in collaborative community problem-solving, however it may be that higher initial scores of cooperation could have led to even more solidarity. Community cooperation was particularly problematic in regional centres, including Kharkiv, Odesa, Ternopil, and Poltava. The drivers for increasing cooperation were Empathy, Pride in locality, Trust in NGOs, Sense of agency, Social tolerance, and Provision of healthcare. During the war, strong community cooperation can play an important role in ensuring the well-being and resilience of communities and its members.

Nonetheless, given the wide differences between localities, extreme contextual care should be taken. The state’s emergency services, local authorities, and representatives of civil society (both organisations and volunteers) should be at the forefront of empowering Ukrainian citizens to form cooperative social networks for support, recovery, and solidarity. Strong community cooperation will ensure communities are better prepared to absorb the shocks of the war and deal with its consequences together.

Before the 2022 invasion, Ukrainian citizens felt distant and somewhat threatened from ProRussian oriented people, people living in the NGCAs, people in support of separation of the NGCAs and to a lesser extent towards Ukrainian Nationalists. The invasion of Ukraine has likely worsened citizens’ attitudes towards these groups. Local institutions should be at the forefront of campaigns and interventions aiming to strengthen intergroup relations, as citizens’ trust in their authority might be key. Local institutions should develop prejudice reduction and inclusion programmes, thereby building social tolerance and provide opportunities to members of their communities for constructive and positive contact with the various different groups. Such efforts should be coupled with prosocial attitudes including Empathy and Pluralistic Ukrainian identity. Such programmatic efforts should signal that, irrespective of socio-political orientations, all Ukrainian citizens (including members of marginalised groups and minorities) have a central role in their communities and society in general. These should be used as the blueprint to promote effective campaigns for harmonious co-existence and productive collaboration thereby ensuring that levels of violence within communities and between the different socio-political groups remain low.

Pluralistic Ukrainian identity and Sense of belonging to the country enjoyed high support in Ukraine. There were no significant differences between western and eastern oblasts.

Pluralistic Ukrainian identity and Sense of belonging to the country also did not vary based on spoken language (Russian or Ukrainian). Both identity and belonging were associated with an array of positive factors that can foster social cohesion, including Beliefs in human rights,

Empathy, and Family coherence. To foster harmonious co-existence and strengthen social support, civil society actors should design interventions that promote pluralistic forms of identification with the country. Such programming will be especially needed in the immediate post-war period to rebuild positive social bonds between and within different communities that may be undermined during the war.

Vertical social cohesion is in a feedback loop with active civic behaviour. This means that increasing vertical social cohesion decreases Active civic behaviour, while increasing Active civic behaviour increases vertical social cohesion. That is, citizens tend to respond to a perceived lack of vertical social cohesion by becoming more active citizens. Conversely, vertical social cohesion tends to increase when there is a more active citizenry. However, when institutions are perceived to be functioning well (high vertical social cohesion) citizens tend to become more passive. Therefore, mechanisms to reduce passivity and to actively involve citizens in decision-making processes will ensure that citizens’ needs are met, and local and central authorities are kept in check. Such dynamics of government institutions correcting their accountability and service provision in response to boisterous participation and activism is a healthy foundation to base the new Ukrainian social contract between the state and citizens. New methods of civic participation, appropriate for the turbulent present, and which plant seeds of a prosperous future of Ukraine need to be explored.