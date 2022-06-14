Social Cohesion in Ukraine Part I: Defining and measuring social cohesion using the SCORE

Acknowledgements

Authors

Alexander Guest Orestis Panayiotou

This paper would not have been possible without the input of several researchers and colleagues. We thank Dr Ilke Dagli-Hustings, Andrii Dryga, Kateryna Ivashchenko-Stadnik, Nestor Cheryba, Dr Alexandros Lordos, Christopher Louise, Marian Machlouzarides, Ruslan Minich, Christoforos Pissarides, Darina Solodova, Anton Tyshkovskyi for their invaluable insights, feedback and support.

The team is grateful to USAID funded DG East and TCA programmes, to UNDP and SeeD colleagues, and to representatives of the central and local authorities and civil society organizations who participated in our consultations and provided us with rich insights.

The views, conclusions and recommendations presented in this document do not necessarily reflect the position of USAID, UNDP or their partners.

About SCORE

The Social COhesion and REconciliation Index (SCORE) is an analytical tool providing a solid evidence base for developing policies and programs that strengthen national unity, social cohesion, and resilience as well as for monitoring progress of their implementation.

SCORE Ukraine is implemented on an annual basis and designed to improve the understanding of societal dynamics in Ukraine. It is a joint initiative funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the European Union (EU) and implemented by the Centre for Sustainable Peace and Democratic Development (SeeD).

This conceptual and analytical paper is based on the SCORE Ukraine data set collected between January – April 2021, which consists of a nationally representative sample of 12,482 face-to-face interviews across the country, excluding Crimea and non-government controlled areas (NGCAs) in eastern Ukraine. The sample is representative of the adult population of Ukraine, and the sampling strategy was based on population estimates of the State Statistics Service of Ukraine as of January 1, 2019.

The SCORE index is a tool designed to measure social cohesion and reconciliation in post-conflict societies around the world and has been applied in more than 15 post-conflict countries across the globe. For more information on SCORE, the full list of SCORE Ukraine indicators and their glossary definitions visit our online data platform here.