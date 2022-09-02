Social canteens of the Ukrainian Red Cross have been operating in Kamianets-Podilskyi for more than 2 months. Only in the first month of work, 109,000 portions of hot lunches were prepared.

People who temporarily do not have their own homes and the opportunity to cook for themselves, turn to the local branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross, where they are offered to choose one of 5 canteens and get a delicious lunch or dinner.

“We understand that many internally displaced persons are currently unable to eat properly. Unfortunately, there are many children among them. That’s why we implemented the project of “social canteens” so that every person could have a full and tasty meal, at least twice a day,” said Yulia Poberezhna, deputy head of the Kamianets-Podilskyi city organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.