Snapshot on Humanitarian Needs in non-Government Controlled Areas (NGCA) (As of February 2020)

HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

31% of urban households in NGCA reported facing difficulties in finding jobs, compared to 8% in GCA.

26% of damaged shelters in NGCA have not been repaired, compared to 19% in GCA.

14% of NGCA households experienced water cuts longer than 1 week, compared to 3% in GCA away from the ‘contact line’.

30% of families with school-aged children are not enrolled in school, compared to 10% in GCA.

11% of people in NGCA are food insecure, compared to 9% in GCA.

56% of children born between 2016 and 2018 in NGCA do not have a birth certificate issued by the Government Ukraine.

120,000 children have NGCA education certificates that are not recognized outside NGCA.

36% of NGCA families do not have documentation related to property ownership recognized by the Government of Ukraine.

Some 700,000 pensioners from NGCA have lost access to their pensions – out of 1.3 million pensioners registered in NGCA in 2014.

Over 40% of pensioners in NGCA rely on pension as the main source of income.