Slovakia: Terms of References (TORs) /Statutes for Child Protection Sub-Working Group

Background

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, close to 230,000 people from Ukraine have entered Slovakia. A majority of them are women and children, with estimates indicating that children themselves represent over a half of those arriving persons. Children have experienced the consequences of the ongoing conflict, having witnessed it, heard explosions, shootings, and many have also experienced separation from one or more of their parents or relatives, leaving them emotionally scarred. Families might themselves be highly distressed, significantly affecting their ability to provide care and support as they would before the commencement of conflict.

The Inter-agency Refugee Coordination Forum (RCF) for Slovakia, has been established within the Government of Slovakia’s national coordination. The RCF which is co-chaired by the Ministry of Interior and UNHCR (Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees), which consists of several working groups, including the Protection Working Group, within which the Child Protection Sub-Working Group (CP SWG) is situated. The RCF and these working groups operate in order to support of the leadership and effective response mounted by the Government of Slovakia.