Six months of war in Ukraine

Caritas Internationalis: “Stop the conflict immediately. Ukrainian people must have the opportunity to start rebuilding their lives”.

On the day marking six months since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Caritas Internationalis launches a new appeal for peace, drawing attention to the high cost of this war in terms of human lives and the heavy consequences both at the local and global level. “This conflict has continued for so long,” says Caritas Internationalis Secretary General Aloysius John, “but unfortunately, the political will to unconditionally end the violence continues to be lacking. We need immediate peace which will finally give Ukrainians the chance to start rebuilding their lives and their country – a process which will unfortunately take several years.” John also emphasises the devastating impact of the conflict at the international level. “This war is contributing to an unprecedented global economic and humanitarian crisis, with food insecurity dramatically escalating and prices of essential goods skyrocketing. As always, it is the poorest and most vulnerable who are paying the highest price’.

Since the beginning of the conflict, the two Caritas organisations operating in the country – Caritas Ukraine and Caritas Spes-Ukraine – have been supporting the population by providing humanitarian assistance to more than 3.5 million people. More than 2.8 million meals and food packages, and over 900,000 hygiene kits were distributed. Some 300,000 people were assisted to find housing. About 100,000 people received medicine and medical assistance. At the same time, psycho-social support services and legal assistance were ensured. In many of the Caritas centres, children’s areas were also set up, and educational programmes were provided.

Caritas organisations in neighbouring countries – such as Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, Slovakia, and Hungary – have also been active in welcoming and providing assistance to the millions of refugees fleeing the war.

The Caritas response to the conflict has been immediate and has continued to grow and adapt to the increasing needs of the population. “Our operations have not slowed down. On the contrary, they have become more extensive and more organised,” says Tetiana Stawnychy, President of Caritas Ukraine. “In the first days, we were helped by the generosity of local people, then we gradually expanded the number of our centres from 19 to 37, also involving 448 parish centres. Each of these centres has staff or volunteers who work tirelessly.”

Caritas Spes-Ukraine has also significantly increased its outreach in the six months of conflict and now has 24 local offices and operates in 23 regions of the country, including conflict areas. Father Vyacheslav Grynevych, Secretary General of Caritas Spes, emphasises the valuable support offered by the entire Caritas Confederation and its benefactors. “During these six months of war, we have seen many destroyed faces and heard many dramatic stories; but thanks to solidarity, we have been able to continue our work.”

Anyone wishing to support the work of Caritas In Ukraine can donate here