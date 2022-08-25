Six months on in Ukraine: Local and national women’s organizations are leading the response to the conflict but are side-lined by humanitarian actors

24 August 2022. Six-months after the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, women and girls continue to face life-threatening protection risks. Meanwhile, women’s rights and women-led organizations are side-lined in the humanitarian response. Today, we highlight the perspectives of some of CARE’s women-led partners in Ukraine, Poland and Romania on their participation in humanitarian coordination and decision-making.

Women and children make up 90 percent of Ukrainian refugees, and women and girls represent 65 percent of the internally displaced people in Ukraine . Women and girls are facing risks inside and outside their country, including gender-based violence, sexual exploitation and abuse and human trafficking.

Women are also among the frontline responders in the humanitarian crisis, leading efforts to deliver essential and lifesaving support to the millions of crisis-affected people in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries. Local and national women’s rights organizations (WROs) and women-led organizations (WLOs) know and understand the needs of affected people in their communities, are the first to reach them, and often have access to marginalized populations that international actors do not. They are also advocating for the rights of women and girls and are essential to increase the participation of those groups in processes and decisions that affect them now and will continue to impact them after the war.

Yet, local and national women’s organizations’ expertise, leadership and unique contributions to humanitarian action in Ukraine and neighbouring countries continue to be largely disregarded by humanitarian actors coordinating and managing the response.

On the 6-month mark of the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, CARE stands by women’s rights and womenled organizations, that have played, and continue to play, a critical role in delivering aid and support to their communities and beyond, showing the world the power of locally driven, women-led humanitarian action.

CARE is partnering with 32 WLOs and WROs in Ukraine and neighbouring countries and is committed to amplifying their voices. Today, we highlight the perspectives of some of CARE’s women-led partners in Ukraine, Poland and Romania on their participation in humanitarian coordination and decision-making.

CARE calls on all actors coordinating and planning the response (and the recovery phase) to do more to ensure that women’s organizations are centre-stage in decision-making and are provided with the support they need, and the recognition they deserve.

This is what our partners told us:

WLOs/WROs are not adequately, consistently and meaningfully involved in humanitarian decision making and coordination processes and mechanisms at all levels.

Generally, women’s organizations throughout the region largely feel side-lined by humanitarian actors who have made inadequate efforts to promote their leadership in coordination and decision-making fora. While some partners feel involved, lack of transparency about decisions made means that women’s organizations are unclear as to whether their experiences and recommendations are being listened to. As a result, women’s and girls’ needs and priorities remain insufficiently addressed in the response, in particular their heightened risks to gender-based violence and sexual and reproductive health.

“We don't see women's CSOs involved in decision-making on any consistent basis. Local initiatives emerge to meet the dire needs and rely heavily on their own networks of friends and relatives to fund or provide for these needs, and they don't know about the state-organized efforts or supplies or funds provided by international organizations or donors. Informational donors' events on how humanitarian aid is organised and coordinated were heavy with lingo and slim on entry points for local initiatives and smaller and newer CSOs. We see little to no outreach work towards local initiatives and CSOs.” (WRO, Ukraine)

“Civil society organizations are poorly represented in decision-making, especially at the local level, namely in small towns and villages. This is because many CSOs do not know about the decisionmaking mechanism, and the local authorities do not inform them about the possibility of participating in decision-making. CSOs are predominantly approached to deliver humanitarian aid – to bring food, clothes or buy something for IDPs.” (WRO, Ukraine)

“Sexual and reproductive health rights need to be highly prioritized in the humanitarian response.

As a leading expert SRHR organization in Poland who took over the burden of providing assistance to Ukrainian women and girls, we should be co-leading in the organization of the SRHR response. (SRHR NGO, Poland)

“On the one hand, we do feel involved in the coordination process because we are invited to the coordination meetings and we are consulted on humanitarian aid documents. On the other hand, the process seems to be quite bureaucratic, and we are not always sure what the decisions and outcomes of our participation are, and above all, if we reach out enough with our pathway of SRHR support to those who need it.” (SRHR NGO, Poland)

More cooperation, coordination and efforts to overcome lack of information, language barriers and unrealistic demands from humanitarian actors are key to increasing WLOs and WROs’ participation and ability to influence decisions.

Women’s organizations reported gaps and challenges in coordination, communication, and information. The limited adequate and targeted support to WROs and WLOsfrom those mandated to coordinate the response is a significant challenge. They provided practical recommendations to improve the quality of information sharing, without increasing the quantity of over-burdensome meetings, and thereby enhance their role in decision-making fora.