Six Months of Armed Conflict in Ukraine - The Response of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement

The last six months have taken a huge toll on those suffering from the effects of the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Red Cross Red Crescent Movement is marking the moment with a 47-page report called “Six Months of Armed Conflict in Ukraine.”

The reports captures the work carried out by 48 Red Cross Red Crescent National Societies and more than 100,000 volunteers. We have managed to reach millions of people, providing health and care services; mental and psychosocial support; cash and voucher assistance; water and sanitation; voluntary evacuations from conflict-affected areas, restoring family links, among many others.