Six months after the Russian invasion: Oxfam's humanitarian response to the war in Ukraine

After eight years of armed conflict in the east of the country, the Russian Federation started a military offensive in Ukraine on 24 February 2022. The impact of this war has been devastating. It has so far caused 16,200 civilian casualties and destroyed key infrastructure, such as hospitals, schools, homes, and water installations.

Since the beginning of the conflict, nearly 14 million people - a third of all Ukrainians - have been forced to leave their homes, 90% of them women, children, and elderly people. An estimated 6.2 million people are displaced within Ukraine, while more than 7 million sought safety in Poland, Romania and Moldova or passed through to other destinations in Europe. Some have returned to Ukraine. Another 13 million people are estimated to be stranded in or unable to leave affected areas within the country.

Our concerns for the most vulnerable

Many people who have fled their homes are traumatized by war, separation, and travel. They are more vulnerable to violence and intimidation. They may face difficulties in finding transport, food, legal advice, and accommodation. They may face language barriers and accessing the right documentation to register themselves, and may even be confronted with pushbacks. As always in a crisis, those who are already marginalised or vulnerable are hardest hit.

As a humanitarian organization, Oxfam is gravely concerned about the impacts of the crisis on those most at risk among those who have fled and those who remain within Ukraine. A large majority are women, children (many unaccompanied), elderly people and people living with disabilities or chronic illnesses. Without the protections of their usual homes, sources of livelihood, family and community, they are at a greater risk of trafficking, extortion and gender-based violence. They can lack access to adequate health and psychosocial care.

We are also concerned about the unequal treatment and lack of adequate protection of refugees from certain minority groups such as Roma, LGBTQI+ individuals and people from third countries outside the EU, who often face discrimination and find it more difficult to access lifesaving assistance like shelter, food and healthcare.

Oxfam’s humanitarian response: partnering with local civil society organizations

Oxfam is responding to this humanitarian crisis by primarily working with local civil society organizations who are already supporting displaced people and the communities that host them. Both in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries we have provided funding and technical assistance to 23 organizations. Our partnership model allows Oxfam to get its resources most quickly to local communities via established grassroots organizations who are nearer to those people who most need our help.

Our partners have been able to expand their operations to deliver emergency life-saving assistance and protection across different areas: water and sanitation, shelter, food, cash distribution, legal assistance, information and counselling (particularly on the risks of human trafficking and gender-based violence), mental health and psychological support, social cohesion activities, as well as offer a variety of other vital services, such as language classes or job search support.

We are grateful to the incredible generosity shown by our supporters, across Europe and beyond. It has enabled us to help 610,228 people from March to August 2022 with vital humanitarian assistance across Ukraine, Poland, Romania and Moldova.